Low rain chance through the weekend; hot next week

We will see passing clouds with a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 80s. The chance for rain will be around 30%. Saturday and Sunday look to be drier and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a 10% to 20% chance for an afternoon storm each day. Next week, the heat continues with highs in the low 90s and heat index values around 95 to 100. The chance for a cooling afternoon shower will be below 20 percent each day.