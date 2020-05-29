Jefferson Davis Co. woman missing since May 17

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who went missing earlier this month.
Undersheriff Terence Cooley said 30-year-old Laneka Longino was last seen by family members on May 17.
Cooley said Longino is 5-foot-6, weighs around 110 pounds and has a short haircut. She was last seen wearing blue jean capris, a white T-shirt and pink and white flip flops.
Anyone with information on Longino’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.