197 to graduate from National Guard Youth Challenge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 former high school drop outs from across Mississippi will graduate Saturday from Class 52 of the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program.
It’s a military-style course that stresses discipline and physical fitness and is intended to help at-risk students get job skills or their GED.
Most classes are 22 weeks, but Class 52 was just 19 weeks.
It began in January, just before the Coronavirus pandemic.
And because of the virus, course changes were made and other steps were taken to protect cadets from the virus.
Cadets were restricted to post and nearly all community outreach activities were canceled.
Youth Challenge director, Lt. Col. (Ret.) John B. Stringer, says none of Class 52’s cadets were exposed to the virus.
Saturday’s graduation will take place at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum and it will consist of two parts.
First, graduates will be recognized during a brief ceremony inside the museum.
That will be followed by a drive thru-style ceremony where graduates will receive their diplomas.
Stringer says the commencement has been restructured to protect cadets, family members and YCP staff from contracting the virus.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.