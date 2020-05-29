Coast children found dead in Texas after triple murder-suicide

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Coast kids, ages 3 and 5, will be laid to rest this weekend after being killed last month in a triple murder-suicide in Texas.
Services for Clara Marie Deitering, 5, and her younger brother Robert Alexander Deitering, 3, will be held on Saturday in D’Iberville.
The two siblings and their grandmother were found dead on April 27 by their father in San Antonio, Texas. According to an attorney for the family, the children’s mother, Karina Sornoza Deitering, failed to show up for a prearranged meeting to exchange the children with her estranged husband, Jason.
Jason Deitering drove to the apartment in San Antonio where his estranged wife lived and called police several times asking for welfare checks to be done. The following Monday, their bodies were found inside.
Charles Hardy, Jason’s attorney, said Karina killed her two children and her mother before turning the gun on herself.
According to Hardy, Karina wanted to move to Texas for a job and told her husband the move would be temporary. However, it turns out there was no job and Karina filed for divorce in Texas, Hardy said. There was a temporary agreement for the children to spend three weeks with their father and three weeks with their mother until a more permanent resolution was reached.
On Friday, April 24, the court ruled that Jason would be granted custody of Clara and Robert, meaning they would live with him full-time in Mississippi. The children were found dead a few days later on Monday.
Hardy said the case has rocked the legal world in San Antonio.
“In 36 years, I have never seen anything like this,” he said. “It’s so unusual for this to happen.”
The children are survived by their father, Jason Deitering, and paternal grandparents, Robert and Dawn Kuehnel of Gautier. Additional survivors include great grandmother Ann Kuehnel, Uncle Bryce Deitering, Aunt Gina and Uncle Anthony Foto, cousins Dominick, Giovanni, and Vincent Foto; and everyone whose lives were touched by them.
Deitering has decided to bury the children with their mother in what Hardy calls an “incredible act of forgiveness.”
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D’Iberville. Interment will follow at D’Iberville Memorial Park. A reception will be held in the Sacred Heart school cafeteria following the services, where Clara was a pre-kindergarten student. Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
