Tim’s Two Cents: Southern Miss men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner.
Ladner, who wrapped up his first season at the helm of the Golden Eagles, prepped at Oak Grove High School and played for USM men’s basketball coaching icon M.K. Turk in the 1980s.
Ladner won more than 500 games at the high school level during stops at Oak Grove and St. Stanislaus high schools. He went to Jones County Junior College for two seasons, winning the JuCo national championship in his second year with the Bobcats.
From Ellisville, Ladner moved to his first senior college assignment at Southeastern Louisiana University. He spent four years as the Lions’ head coach, with SLU winning 22 games in Ladner’s final season.
Ladner was hired at his alma mater on April 18, 2019.
Ladner talked about USM’s recent signing class, hopes for reopening athletic facilities this summer and life during the coronavirus.
