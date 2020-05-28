Senior Spotlight - Sacred Heart Crusaders

Senior Spotlight - Sacred Heart Crusaders
By Taylor Curet | May 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 10:55 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We were able to witness just a snippet of what Sacred Heart baseball looked like under longtime Petal head coach Larry Watkins.

The 42-year coaching veteran with six state championships and 868 wins added nine more victories during the Crusaders’ shortened season.

Sacred Heart finished 9-1 and said goodbye to four seniors in the process:

  • Luke Hicks – Finished the season batting .448 with 13 hits and six runs-batted-in. He was also 3-0 on the mound with a 0.44 earned-run-average.
  • Ewan Robinson – Finished the season batting .367 with eight RBIs.
  • Brayden Holliman – Finished the season batting .190 with five RBIs. 
  • Judson Treganowen – Scored nine runs; named WDAM’s “Player of the Pine Belt” during football season.

Lady Crusaders softball made it just four games into the year (1-3) under head coach Laura Coulter. Four seniors leave the program:

  • Abigail Wiest
  • Shelby Reams
  • Bailey Hollimon
  • Kaitlyn Schock

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.