Senior Spotlight - Sacred Heart Crusaders

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We were able to witness just a snippet of what Sacred Heart baseball looked like under longtime Petal head coach Larry Watkins.
The 42-year coaching veteran with six state championships and 868 wins added nine more victories during the Crusaders’ shortened season.
Sacred Heart finished 9-1 and said goodbye to four seniors in the process:
- Luke Hicks – Finished the season batting .448 with 13 hits and six runs-batted-in. He was also 3-0 on the mound with a 0.44 earned-run-average.
- Ewan Robinson – Finished the season batting .367 with eight RBIs.
- Brayden Holliman – Finished the season batting .190 with five RBIs.
- Judson Treganowen – Scored nine runs; named WDAM’s “Player of the Pine Belt” during football season.
Lady Crusaders softball made it just four games into the year (1-3) under head coach Laura Coulter. Four seniors leave the program:
- Abigail Wiest
- Shelby Reams
- Bailey Hollimon
- Kaitlyn Schock
