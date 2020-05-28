Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy today with a few hit-or-miss T-Storms firing up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the in the mid 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening. Showers will continue overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Hit-or-Miss T-Storms will be possible through Friday so keep your raincoat handy. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
We’ll start to dry out this weekend. Skies will be mostly with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Next week will start off sunny with highs in the low 90s.
