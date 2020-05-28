Jurors from Miss. mass murder trial come back to fellowship with victims’ families

That feeling was one all 15 jurors shared, so on the way home from the trial, they began to talk about what they could do for Bogue Chitto – almost four hours and a world away from their homes in DeSoto County. It made that much impact on them to see what the families of Barbara Mitchell, Brenda May, Toccara May, William Durr, Jordan Blackwell, Austin Edwards, and Ferral and Shelia Burage had gone through.