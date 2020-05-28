Jones County Jail adds video call service for inmates

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Detention Center has upgraded its visitor options.
“It’s technology at its best as far as the jail is concerned,” said Corrections Commander Thad Windham.
People visiting inmates now have the ability to talk with them over video call.
“What they will be able to do is visit with their family members through the monitor here,” Windham said. “Inmates will be able to order canteen, which is food and certain medications and stuff like that.”
There are 23 kiosks throughout the jail. One in each cell as well as three in the visitation area.
Inmates are able to text, email and call loved ones on the monitors.
Windham says this new video call system will help keep inmates, staff and those visiting safe.
“What this essentially will do is cut down on the movement of the inmates,” Windham said. “Helps with the safety of the officers as well as the inmates, transporting inmates, stuff like that.”
Windham says they hope inmates will soon be able to do arraignments with judges and talk with attorneys on the kiosks.
“Eventually, we will be able to have a room set up here at the jail where the inmates can have video arraignments with the judges, their attorneys,” Windham said. “They’ll be able to have interaction with them via this, without having to move them in and out of the jail.”
Windham says these kiosks, as well as other advancements, have helped make the jail state of the art.
The kiosks are monitored by jail staff.
Hours for video calls are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.
