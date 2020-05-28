‘Home Town’ returning in 2021 with fifth season

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The show that put the City of Laurel in the national spotlight has been renewed for a fifth season.
HGTV announced Thursday the hit show “Home Town” will be back with 16 new episodes in 2021.
“Home Town” follows Laurelites Ben and Erin Napier as they remodel and restore homes around the town, creating beautiful, living works of art.
Erin shared the exciting news about the new season, which is expected to begin filming in the coming weeks, on Instagram and Twitter.
“Home Town” has not only introduced Laurel to television audiences across the country, it has also helped attract those same viewers to the Pine Belt.
Southern Living magazine recently published an article titled “The Incredible Comeback of Laurel, Mississippi”. The article details Laurel’s reemergence as a thriving community and credits the Napiers and “Home Town” with much of that success.
