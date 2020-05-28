Hattiesburg begins next phase of 38th Ave. project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has begun a new project that will be a major upgrade of N. 38th Avenue.
City officials, along with county officials and representatives of The University of Southern Mississippi, gathered Thursday at 38th Avenue Baptist Church to announce the start of Phase Two of the project.
Phase Two will involve repaving that road, landscaping the median and adding new lighting to a pathway that runs along the east side of N. 38th Avenue.
The work will also include adding a stoplight at 38th Avenue and Montague Boulevard.
It’s a $1.2 million project.
“80% of these funds were obligated last year for the federal and state Metropolitan Planning Organization, with 20% of construction and engineering paid for by the City of Hattiesburg from our dedicated road and bridge fund,” said Toby Barker, Mayor of Hattiesburg.
Street work has already begun. Barker said this phase should be complete by the end of the year.
Phase One of the project involved the construction of the east side pathway, which was announced about nine months ago.
