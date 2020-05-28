Court upholds murder conviction in 2016 Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of Aaron Jones in the 2016 shooting death of 64-year-old Frank Jenkins.
Jenkins was shot inside a home on Prince George Road in Hattiesburg on Nov. 21 He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
A Forrest County jury convicted Jones of murder and attempted armed robbery in January 2019. He was sentenced to life in prison for murder plus 25 years for attempted armed robbery.
Jones appealed, claiming his trial attorneys provided ineffective assistance by failing to request a cautionary jury instruction on testimony from his accomplice, arguing the state’s case rested entirely on the uncorroborated testimony.
The Mississippi Court of Appeals agreed that Jones’ attorneys provided “deficient performance” by failing to request the cautionary jury instruction but ruled that Jones did not show that it prejudiced his defense, therefore affirming the conviction.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.