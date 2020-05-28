Chamber of Commerce offers disaster relief money for small businesses in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce is offering up to $500 in grant money to small business members affected by the recent tornadoes or the coronavirus pandemic.
The Disaster Relief Micro Grant Program is for members who are in good standing as of March 30, 2020, and have paid dues at the $275 Benefactor level or above at least once and must be physically located in Jones County.
The grant money is being made available by Mississippi Power and Dixie Electric to help small businesses as they struggle to recover from the disasters.
Amanda Roll, Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Director, says this is all about Jones County businesses helping one another.
“This program is really testament to our businesses working together," Roll said. “We have some of our biggest businesses in the county, Dixie Electric and Mississippi Power, reaching out to support the smaller businesses.”
“I think that, as the Chamber of Commerce, this is what we want to see," Roll said. "The collaboration of the community coming together and so everyone succeeds in the end, and we’re just really glad to have their support for this program and be able to help our members this way.”
For more information on how to apply, members can go the Jones County Chamber of Commerce website at jonescounty.com.
