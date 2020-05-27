Site chosen for new Petal Elementary School

“We’re having to add teachers from time to time due to the numbers coming in, and then we have that conversation, 'Well, where do we put them?" We’re at that point, at the high school. We have a couple of portable buildings out back as well, we’re using some field houses too,” Dillon said. “What I like about this idea of building a new elementary school is that it will allow us to not only have a new building for that third and fourth grade, but it will also allow for Petal High School to be able to spread out over the entire campus and take on Petal Elementary School for future growth.”