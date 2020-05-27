Site chosen for new Petal Elementary School

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Administration officials with the Petal School District have announced the site for a new elementary school building to be built.
The location is next to the Petal Primary School on Herrington Road, which is land the district already owns.
With over 4,100 students, classrooms are having to be moved to adjacent outdoor buildings, which is causing overcrowding.
According to the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program, the Petal School District ranks number one in Mississippi, attracting more people to move to the area and more students enrolling, which also requires hiring new teachers.
This is the first phase of the project, which will take several years to complete and still requires approval from residents living in the school district.
Superintendent Matt Dillon says the classrooms are bursting at the seams and this will allow for future growth.
“We’re having to add teachers from time to time due to the numbers coming in, and then we have that conversation, 'Well, where do we put them?" We’re at that point, at the high school. We have a couple of portable buildings out back as well, we’re using some field houses too,” Dillon said. “What I like about this idea of building a new elementary school is that it will allow us to not only have a new building for that third and fourth grade, but it will also allow for Petal High School to be able to spread out over the entire campus and take on Petal Elementary School for future growth.”
Herrington Road is expected to be widened into a four-lane in order to help with heavy traffic in the area around the school.
