Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a T-Storms firing up around late this morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening. Showers will continue overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Scattered T-Storms will be possible through Friday so keep your raincoat handy. Highs will be in the mid 80s.