Masks to be distributed in Jones County Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Masks will be distributed to Jones County residents Saturday at several locations.
Rodney Parker, deputy director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, said free masks will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Ellisville – Jones College parking lot on the corner of Front Street and AHS Circle in Ellisville, across the street from the academic support building
- Laurel - Laurel Police Department – 317 South Magnolia in Laurel (Between the Fire Department and Police Department, enter on Magnolia Street and exit on Ellisville Blvd.)
- North Jones Elementary – 650 Trace Road in the Sharon Community
- Northeast Jones High School – 68 Northeast Drive in the Powers Community
- Sandersville Community Center – 1128 Hawkes Road in the Town of Sandersville
- Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department – 562 Rainey Road in the Rainey Community
- Soso – First Baptist Church parking lot in Soso (old Soso School) intersection of Frosty Hinton Road and Hwy. 29
- West Jones High School – 254 Springhill Road in the Calhoun Community
- Moselle Elementary School - 168 Rayner Rd Moselle
Masks will be limited to one one protective mask per Jones County resident. Residents should follow traffic control procedures at each distribution point and receive the mask without getting out of your vehicle.
