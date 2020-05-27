Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured a man in the Hub City.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Edwards Street around 9:15 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
An ambulance transported the victim from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.
Moore said no other information is available at this time.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
