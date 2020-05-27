Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. works with Bridge to Hope to help homeless

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and a local organization, Bridge to Hope, are working together to help the homeless in Jones County.
Over the weekend, a couple of Jones County deputies came across two homeless men, one being a double amputee.
“One man was actually living in a storage box,” said Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. “An old, run down, red storage box. The other, who was a double amputee, was living under a bridge.”
The sheriffs department posted photos on their Facebook page of the men’s situations, which lead to the organization Bridge to Hope being called.
Bridge to Hope helps provide needs to the homeless population in Jones County.
“We just find out what their need is, if they need clothes or in some cases people get a job and might need shoes, we help them get those. We try to get them in houses," said Bridge to Hope president Cindy McLaunchlin.
McLaunchlin began this operation with a friend several years ago to care for the homeless community.
“These people don’t have anybody most of the time,” McLaunchlin said. “If there’s not somebody out to get the word out that these people need help, then they just keep living and staying here doing the best they can. There needs to be more people to know about it.”
The sheriff's department says they will be regularly checking in on the men as well as others who are in similar situations.
“One of the things you’re sworn to do in law enforcement is help people,” Chancellor said. “One of the things we really work hard and closely with are those folks who are in poor, difficult and dire positions than we find ourselves. Fortunately, we have the Bridge to Hope organization that can dedicate their efforts and work very closely with them and get them the help they need.”
