Shopping malls, massage therapy facilities reopen in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Under an executive order from Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker that went into effect Tuesday, shopping malls and massage therapy facilities can now reopen in the city.
Shopping malls must have signs regarding mask requirements at all entrances as well as sanitzer. Security guards and individual store employees will enforce the mask requirements for customers.
Food courts will operate as takeout only with all seating closed, and entertainment venues in shopping malls will remain closed.
All stores in shopping malls must adhere to social distancing and capacity guidelines outlined for non-essential retail businesses.
Massage therapy facilities and spas can also reopen while following many of the same restrictions outlined for barbershops and nail salons.
Mask requirements at gyms were also loosened under the executive order and capacity expanded for barbershops and beauty salons.
Face coverings must be worn when entering and leaving gyms and fitness centers and are encouraged when working out with other people. If you are working out by yourself, you no longer have to wear a mask.
Barbershops and salons must still meet customers by appointment only with waiting areas closed, but under the new order, indoor capacity has been expanded from no more than 10 people inside the building at a time to 20. Social distancing and sanitizing guidelines must still be followed.
The executive order also extended mask and capacity requirements for all retail businesses until June 15.
“Bottom line is today, anything that can be opened in the City of Hattiesburg by authority of the City of Hattiesburg is now open," Barker said in a Facebook Live Tuesday. “Anything that is not open right now is because of the governor’s executive order. And we will be waiting on his guidance in terms of what direction he is going to go and how that’s going to filter down to Hattiesburg. And, of course, we will communicate that with you as soon as we find out."
For full business requirements outlined in the executive order, click here.
