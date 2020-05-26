4 people wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg death investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking four people wanted for questioning after a man was found dead Sunday morning.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said 27-year-old Tedarron Price, 25-year-old Matthew Bethley, 40-year-old Vernelle Jackson and Courtney Roberson are are wanted for questioning. All four individuals are from Hattiesburg.
Police responded to the 110 block of Franklin Street Sunday before 6 a.m. in reference to a body in the roadway.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner identified the deceased as 28-year-old Rhakim James.
James’ body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
