4 people wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg death investigation

A memorial placed on Franklin Street where 28-year-old Rhakim James was found dead. (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff | May 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 3:22 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking four people wanted for questioning after a man was found dead Sunday morning.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said 27-year-old Tedarron Price, 25-year-old Matthew Bethley, 40-year-old Vernelle Jackson and Courtney Roberson are are wanted for questioning. All four individuals are from Hattiesburg.

Police responded to the 110 block of Franklin Street Sunday before 6 a.m. in reference to a body in the roadway.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner identified the deceased as 28-year-old Rhakim James.

James’ body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Four people are wanted for questioning in the death of 28-year-old Rhakim James. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

