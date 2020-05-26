Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a scattered t-storms firing up around lunchtime. Highs will be in the in the mid 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening. Showers will continue overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be pretty wet with T-Storms likely for most of the day. Highs will be held down into the low 80s. Scattered T-Storms will be possible through Friday so keep your raincoat handy. Highs will be in the mid 80s.