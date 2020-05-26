273 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 17 additional deaths; over 9,400 recovered

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports there are now more than 13,700 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
MSDH reported 273 COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 13,731 cases and 652 deaths.
Jones County has reported three deaths due COVID-19, along with one death being reported from Forrest County.
Along with the new case numbers and deaths, over 9,400 people are believed to have recovered from the virus in Mississippi.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 154,624 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.