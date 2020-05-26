MHP investigating two fatal crashes following Memorial Day Enforcement Period

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two fatal car crashes were reported by the Mississippi Highway Patrol as they ended their 2020 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period along with the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort safety initiative at midnight Monday.
According to Captain John Poulos, director of the public affairs division on MHP, troopers responded to a fatal traffic crash in Carroll County Friday, May 22, when a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle collided with the passenger side of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.
William D. Rodgers, 60, of Vaiden, MS, was the operator of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.
Around 10:28 a.m. Monday, MHP responded to another crash that claimed the life of a driver in Kemper County.
Kary F. Williams, 73, of Scooba, MS, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry when it left the roadway, ran into a culvert and overturned, ejecting Williams out of the car.
Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crashes are currently under investigation by MHP.
MHP issued 6,511 citations with 153 DUI and investigated 51 injuries on state, federal highways and interstate systems along with investigating the two fatal crashes during Operation CARE.
All available troopers were used statewide during the period to conduct patrols and safety checkpoints.
