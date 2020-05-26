Lamar County urges residents to complete 2020 Census

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits says the county is encouraging its residents to fill out the 2020 Census.
“There are ways to respond via online, via telephone and via the mail,” Waits said. “Everyone should’ve gotten a card and the chance to self-respond. We want everyone to know that it’s their civic duty to fill out the Census.”
Right now, response rates for the county are lower than they were 10 years ago.
“In 2010, our response rates were in the 60 and 70 percents,” Waits said. “Currently in the county, we’ve got some places that are below 50 percent.”
Waits explains that by completing the 2020 Census, it allows those living in the county to be properly represented at the state and federal levels.
“If you’re under counted, you’re underrepresented in the government,” Waits said. “It’s how dollars are allocated from the federal government. There’s over $800 billion that are allocated down to the state and county levels based on the Census.”
Waits says it also helps bring in money that is used for things such as road projects and schools.
“Roads are built on those numbers, libraries are built on those numbers, so it’s important we get an accurate count on the Census,” Waits said.
The Census is taken every 10 years in order to count the U.S. population.
The 2020 Census will be the 24th time the country has counted it’s population.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.