Jones County schools to offer “Grab & Go” meals this summer

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County School District will operate for six weeks “Grab & Go Summer Meals” programs at the district’s three high schools.
The program will start June 1 and run through July 24 at Northeast Jones, South Jones and West Jones high schools.
Meals can be picked up via drive-through between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The cost for adults: $3. Children, 18-and-under, will get their meals free, but must be present.
The program will not be in operation June 29 through July 3, the week leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
For more information, contact Lisa Little, JCSD child nutrition director, at (601) 425-2588.
