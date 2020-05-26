Hattiesburg Pres. Scholar to major in history at UA

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A U.S. Presidential Scholar from Hattiesburg says she’ll major in history at the University of Alabama this fall.
Abigail Wiest was named as one of two Presidential Scholars from Mississippi last week.
She graduated May 16 from Sacred Heart High School.
She was chosen for the honor based on several factors, including academic success, essays and community service and leadership.
She is part of the 56th class of Presidential Scholars.
The program began in 1964.
