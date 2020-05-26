Hattiesburg church participates in Farmers to Families Food Box Program

“You know, the Bible says it’s more blessed to give than receive, and I just thank God that we are givers," Creagh said. "This church is being blessed. Why? Because we’re givers. I’m glad that we’re able to help out and be a blessing to the families in this area, it doesn’t matter, race, color, creed. Whoever you are, you are welcome to come by here and get a box for your car.”