Public enjoys Memorial Day at Paul B. Johnson State Park

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Paul B. Johnson State Park was back open this Memorial Day weekend, allowing the public an opportunity to enjoy the activities there.
Crowds at the lake generally stayed in small groups as they took advantage of the fresh air, sunshine and water.
The joy of being outside didn’t diminish their appreciation for those who laid down their lives for freedom.
Tanner Lott was among those there Monday and said he’s always held those who serve in the military in high esteem and especially those who have died serving our country.
”I can’t express as much gratitude as I have toward them for that,” Lott said. “I’m glad we all get to experience the freedom that we have.”
Ashley McConnell was also at the lake, enjoying time with her family and friends, noting that it was only made possible by the sacrifice of others.
“We are very thankful for everything that they have done to let us come out here and enjoy this day and have fun with our friends and family,” McConnell said.
Many communities around the Pine Belt also observed the day by visiting cemeteries and holding solemn ceremonies.
