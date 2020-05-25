Patrick’s Memorial Day Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -We started off this Memorial Day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy today with scattered t-storms firing up in the afternoon heat. As we’ve seen in the past few days, heavy rain, sharp lightning, & gusty winds could be possible with a few of those storms. Highs will be in the in the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the upper 60s.