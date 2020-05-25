Hattiebsurg honors fallen soldiers during Memorial Day ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg held its 37th Memorial Day ceremony Monday in remembrance of the the brave men and women who gave their lives in defense of the nation.
The ceremony featured the reading of the names of 173 soldiers from the Hattiesburg area who have given their lives serving the nation since World War I.
“The reading of the 173 names to let the world and greater Hattiesburg area remember the names of those young men that gave their life from World War I through today in defense of our country, so we can enjoy a Memorial Day, we can go to a program, maybe we can burn a burger on the grill,” said Ted Tibbett, chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee.
The Memorial Day event was held at the Memorial Veterans Park in Hattiesburg.
“You never forget because those guys date back to World War 1,” Tibbet said. “There’s no one alive today that was around for those World War I guys. But if you listen to those names, you recognize names of community leaders of Hattiesburg today and you think how many doctors, lawyers, teachers, educators, fathers we lost making that sacrifice. We cannot forget what they did. If we do, then it’ll haunt us and the past can repeat itself.”
The program began at 10 a.m. and was open to the public, though social distancing and masks were encouraged. The ceremony was also livestreamed and broadcast on the radio.
“I hope that, that every Memorial Day we’re able to summon that collective grief to morn people whose lives were taken from them for us,” Mayor Toby Barker said. "I hope that it also reminds us that when they died, they died first and foremost as Americans. Not as black or white or Republican or Democrat, or rich or poor. But they were first and foremost Americans, and that should unite us, particularly during this really tough time. "
