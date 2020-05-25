Families spend holiday weekend at Margaritaville enjoying indoor and outdoor fun

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mom and Dad and the kids are finally able to get out of the house for some fun as families local and from out of town have been itching to get out of the house for weeks on end.
With a holiday weekend and wonderful weather, those families flocked to a local resort for fun, both indoors and out.
It’s always five o’clock at Margaritaville, and that is evidenced by the number of families that spent the weekend at Margaritaville enjoying some of that “five o’clock somewhere” service.
On top of that service, those families were most appreciative of the measures that the staff took to make them feel safe.
That level of safety is noticed as soon as you walk through the front door as all staff members are gloved and masked. Signs are nearly everywhere, and to make guests feel safe indoors, the Family Entertainment Center had to be completely remapped.
“We’ve actually redid the whole floor and we spaced it out quite a bit,” said Margaritaville General Manager Joe Farruggio. “That’s the first thing we did. We have social distancing signs probably every six feet, the should be six feet, just letting them know.”
For Louisiana resident and Coast vacationer Kristoffer Arrington, he and his friends wanted to go somewhere they knew the pandemic would be taken seriously.
“We are following the rules, staying six feet apart in our little group. Louisiana itself, especially New Orleans, is really a hotbed for corona. So, we really wanted to get away. I know it’s a lot of people here still, but just out of that state just because I know how bad it is there,” Arrington said.
Of course, the family entertainment center wasn’t the only place where folks were gathering. Up on the pool deck, there was just as much action. CDC regulations and hand sanitizers were scattered throughout the entire pool area. Families were grouped together and distanced from others. Even pool floats were sanitized each time someone was finished with them. This level of attention to detail went a long way for one vacationer.
"It's been a great experience so far. We are just glad to be out and have a place welcome us," said Amber Yochim, a visitor from Louisiana. "All the staff are wearing masks. There's been social distancing in line at the slide and the staff has been great at serving us and getting our food and drinks."
As the world gets better at adapting to the necessary evils of living during a pandemic, places like Margaritaville will continue to protect their valued guests. “We’re in a different world right now, we do understand it and we take every precaution there is. We’re practicing good safety but we want people to come and have fun,” Farruggio said.
Farruggio said that his team will continue to operate under CDC guidelines and will reopen more attractions as soon as they are given the green light.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.