Entertainment venues reopen with restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning Monday, outdoor businesses and other leisure venues can reopen--with some restrictions.
Governor Tate Reeves’s safer-at-home order was set to expire on Memorial Day, but it’s been extended until June 1.
They must be deep cleaned and have hand sanitizer at all entrances and exits.
Schools are also allowed to reopen their gyms and weight rooms. They must follow the same guidelines as private gyms.
Athletes can also start practicing outside.
James Runnel owns a small sharpening business in the metro. May of his clients are people who own outdoor businesses, restaurants or whenever there’s a big event in the area.
He’s glad all the companies are starting to reopen because with all of them closed over the last few months, he’s had to work odd jobs to make ends meet.
“I’m the kind of guy that you have to have something going on and busy," Runnels said. "I don’t sit still well gotta keep right on moving. You so what you have to do to pay the bills in life.”
Some businesses, like bowling alleys and movie theaters, remain closed.
