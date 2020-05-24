Woman arrested following domestic shooting Saturday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have arrested an individual involved in a domestic shooting late Saturday night.
According to Ryan Moore, public information officer for HPD, officers received the report of a shooting in the 200 block of North 25th Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injury.
The man and suspect were involved in a domestic dispute.
Latisha White, 42, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on the scene and has been charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
White was transported and booked to the Forrest County Jail.
