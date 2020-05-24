First Alert: Chances for rain, thunderstorms on Memorial Day

Showers and thunderstorms will die down after the sun sets this evening in the Pine Belt. Overnight you can expect rather humid conditions with lows in the 60s.
On Memorial Day expect a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s.
Expect more of the same on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.
On Wednesday and Thursday look for a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.
For Friday into the weekend expect mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
