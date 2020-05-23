VFW, American Legion members place flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many veterans from the Hattiesburg area spent Saturday morning participating in a patriotic activity that honored other veterans.
Members of VFW Post 3036 and American Legion Post 24 placed American flags on the graves of veterans at several cemeteries in the Hub City.
“It’s the least we can do and there are about nine of us out this morning volunteering,” said Robert Hall, adjutant with American Legion Post 24.
Hall’s group placed flags on graves at Oaklawn Cemetery.
“Nothing makes me more proud than to honor them this way,” said Ron Reuben, another member of American Legion Post 24.
“Whether they died in combat or not, they’re still veterans and they still have done so much for this country,” said Gary Iverson, commander of VFW Post 3036.
Iverson’s VFW post placed flags on graves at Hillcrest and Roseland Park cemeteries.
About one dozen cadets from the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Shelby helped the veterans put out the flags.
Cadets from the program have been assisting with the activity since 2003.
