381 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths confirmed in MS.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports there are now more than 13,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
MSDH reported 381 COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the state total to 13,005 cases and 616 deaths.
Forrest and Jones counties each reported one death from coronavirus.
Along with the new cases and deaths being reported, over 7,600 people are believed to have recovered from the virus in Mississippi.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 143,033 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
