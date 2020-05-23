MSMS announces Pine Belt graduates

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Pine Belt students are preparing to graduate from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.
Two Hattiesburg students, Sophia Marie Comino and Ethan Xavier Lucas-Cooper, and two students from Petal, Ayden Ryen Dusek and Ella Jane Lauderdale, are a part of MSMS’ Class of 2020.
Sophia Marie Comino is the daughter of Eva and John Comino, and she will be attending the University of Alabama to study Civil Engineering.
Ethan Xavier Lucas-Cooper is the son of Svetlana Lucas, and he will be attending Washington University in St. Louis, MO to study Neuroscience.
Ayden Ryen Dusek is the child of Vonda and Matthew Dusek and will be attending the University of Southern Mississippi to study Biological Science (Micro).
Ella Jane Lauderdale is the daughter of Sean and Rebecca Lauderdale, and she will also be attending USM to study Psychology.
This year’s graduating class has accepted more than $10.5 million in scholarships to attend universities across the state and the nation.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.