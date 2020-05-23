Laurel police seeking suspect in Friday night shooting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault after a Friday night shooting.
LPD Chief Tommy Cox said in a Saturday release that 25-year-old Malcolm Wilson was wanted in connection with the incident at South Park Village that sent another man to the South Central Regional Medical Center.
The release said that LPD officers responded to a call at the apartment complex at about 11:16 p.m. Friday and learned that a male suspect had shot a man once before fleeing the area.
The suspect was later identified as Wilson, the release said.
The victim was transported by a private vehicle to SCRMC where he was treated for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
The case remains under investigation, and LPD is asking that anyone with any information to call (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).
