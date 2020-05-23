First Alert: T-Storms come and go in the Pine Belt Saturday

We had scattered showers and thunderstorms much of the day but as the sun sets the storms will dissipate. Overnight look for humid conditions with lows in the upper 60s.
On Sunday you can expect more showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and early evening with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.
More of the same is forecast for Memorial Day with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
You can look for more mainly afternoon and early evening showers Tuesday through Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
