Two Mississippi seniors receive U.S. Presidential Scholars recognition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Mississippi students were recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars yesterday.
Vayd Sai Ramkumar, a senior at Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science, and Abigail Wiest of Hattiesburg, a senior at Sacred Heart High School, were placed among the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually, based on academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service and leadership.
“Mississippi’s Presidential Scholars have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to academics, leadership and community service,” said Dr. Carey Wright, State Superintendent of Education. “I am incredibly proud of their achievements and look forward to seeing what these future leaders accomplish after high school.”
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 will be recognized for their achievement this summer, as public health circumstances permit.
