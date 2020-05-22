TrustCare offering COVID-19 antibody testing at Hattiesburg location

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In the fight against COVID-19, antibodies have shown to aid the body in the recovery process.
In Hattiesburg, TrustCare Clinic is now offering two types of coronavirus testing, a COVID-19 nasal swab test and a COVID-19 antibody test, which is done by drawing a small amount of blood.
There is no cost associated with getting the test, but there is a charge for the office visit, which is normally a regular copay.
Steffany Bedwell, a nurse practitioner at TrustCare, said not only can the public benefit from these tests, but also area employers can take advantage of them as they begin to reopen to protect the customer and the staff.
“So, employers of the Hattiesburg area that are reopening and bringing the employees back in, if they would like their employee tested to ensure safety, this would be a good test to use,” Steffany said. “If you have underlying medical conditions and do not feel comfortable coming into the clinic, we will be more than happy to come out to your car and do the swab in the car, or the blood test, draw your blood in the car, it’s not a problem.”
The public can benefit from being tested at TrustCare Clinic to see if they have or have had the virus.
TrustCare Clinic is located at 6176 U.S. Highway 98 across from Academy Sports and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will also be open on Memorial Day.
