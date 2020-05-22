TrustCare offering COVID-19 antibody testing at Hattiesburg location

“So, employers of the Hattiesburg area that are reopening and bringing the employees back in, if they would like their employee tested to ensure safety, this would be a good test to use,” Steffany said. “If you have underlying medical conditions and do not feel comfortable coming into the clinic, we will be more than happy to come out to your car and do the swab in the car, or the blood test, draw your blood in the car, it’s not a problem.”