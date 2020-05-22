Senior Spotlight - Mount Olive Pirates

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - On the edge of Covington County, Mount Olive baseball was excited for what the 2020 season had in store.
Head coach Scooter Prince and company made it just five games into the year (2-2-1) before the Coronavirus pandemic interrupted the Pirates.
Six seniors leave the Mount Olive program:
- J.T. Dossett – Signed a football scholarship with Belhaven University.
- Brian Sasser
- Brandon Butler – Finished the season batting .429.
- Nic Sartin – Finished the season batting .375 with three runs-batted-in.
- Stanley Ross Jr. – Finished the season batting .286 with four RBIs.
- Tayshaun Chapman
