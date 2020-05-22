SBA assistance available to Marion County after April 19 storms

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration is now available to Marion County and adjoining counties impacted by severe weather on April 19.
Businesses and residents of Marion County can apply for low-interest physical and economic injury disaster loans from the SBA. Businesses and residents in the adjoining counties of Lamar, Jefferson Davis, Walthall, Lawrence and Pearl River can also apply for assistance.
You can apply online by visiting the SBA’s website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. The SBA has also created a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center that is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For assistance, you can call 404-331-0333 use extensions 2122 and 2106 for residents and 2123 for businesses.
For more information, you can email FOCE-Help@sba.gov.
The filing deadline for physical property damage applications is July 20, 2020. The deadline for applications for economic injury is Feb. 22, 2021.
