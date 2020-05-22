Rex’s Midday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Passing clouds with a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The chance for rain will be around 20 to 30 percent. Severe weather isn’t anticipated but some of the storms may have some heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail.
This weekend will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a 20-percent chance for rain each day. Don't cancel any plans, just keep an eye to the sky.
Memorial Day looks to be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s with a 30 percent chance for rain.
By Tuesday it looks like much better chances for rain rollw in as a large area of low pressure settles across parts of Texas. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with a 40- to 60-percent chance for rain.
Things look a little drier as we close out next week with highs around average, in the upper 80s.
