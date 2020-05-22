MHSAA allows summer athletics/activities to resume June 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi High School Athletic Association announced on Thursday that school athletics and fine arts programs can begin summer practices, workouts, etc. on June 1, pending Governor Tate Reeves’ reopening of school facilities.
Reeves slated the reopening of Mississippi school facilities on May 25, signaling the soon return of sports to the state.
The MHSAA’s ruling came with some conditions, such as:
- Competition between other MHSAA member or non-member schools is not permitted until school resumes in the fall.
- All practices, workouts, weightlifting, etc. are considered voluntary for student-athletes.
- Participation and travel to summer programs or team camps are not allowed.
- On-campus summer programs must adhere to national, state and local COVID-19 health recommendations.
While athletes are chomping at the bit to get back on the field and in the gym, many high school coaches plan to proceed with caution.
“I think everyone in the state is anxious to get back but at the same time we got to slow down a little bit,” said South Jones head coach Todd Breland. “Make sure we have all the guidelines in place. We followed procedures that were given to us. We appreciate all the people who worked to get us back but we have a responsibility to these kids as well to make sure they’re in a safe environment. We want to get our work done, but our first priority is to keep these kids safe.”
