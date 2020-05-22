MHSAA allows summer athletics/activities to resume June 1

“I think everyone in the state is anxious to get back but at the same time we got to slow down a little bit,” said South Jones head coach Todd Breland. “Make sure we have all the guidelines in place. We followed procedures that were given to us. We appreciate all the people who worked to get us back but we have a responsibility to these kids as well to make sure they’re in a safe environment. We want to get our work done, but our first priority is to keep these kids safe.”