LHA providing “Grab & Go” Meals for summer feeding program

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority will take part in its 15th annual Summer Food Service Program with the Mississippi Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition.
This year, “Grab & Go” Meals will be provided to all children ages 18 and under for free at sites where pick-ups will take place.
St. Paul United Methodist Church and the City of Laurel Recreation Department are joining the program to provide two non-LHA pick-up sites. The feeding sites are listed below:
- James A. Townley, 516 S. 13th Avenue: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Brown Circle, 50 Brown Circle: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Windsor Court, 20 Windsor Court: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- St. Paul Methodist Church, 517 Jefferson St.: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- L.T. Ellis Center, 610 Munson St.: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
LHA will direct other educational and recreation programs in addition to the Feeding Program, as the feeding sites are joined with local partners, including Lauren Rogers Museum of Arts, Mississippi State Home Extension Service, Partners for Drug Free Youth, Kuntry Kidz, Jones County Library and the City of Laurel.
The program is from June 1, 2020 – July 31, 2020 and closed July 3 & 6, 2020.
For more information on the program, call (601) 425-4651.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.