Interns graduate from Project SEARCH program at SCRMC

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center, Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services and Jones County School District announced five interns completed the first year of Project SEARCH.
A graduation ceremony was held Tuesday, May 19 at South Central Place where graduates were with their immediate family and instructors.
The five graduates from the program are listed below:
- Johnathan Knotts
- Zachary Matthews
- Weston Mott
- Shateecia Pruitt
- Anna Widener
“We are extremely proud of how much progress the interns have made throughout the year,” said Janet Staples, Vice President of Human Resources. “We have all learned a lot this year and we look forward to following their progress in the coming months as they begin the next chapter in their lives. They have valuable skills to offer our health system and our community.”
Project SEARCH is a national program that was started by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services to help students with intellectual disabilities move into the workforce after high school.
Interns have worked through three rotations in different SCRMC departments for the past year as they were taught business etiquette, interview skills, personal presentation and completed community along with on-site job duties.
While at SCRMC, the interns assisted in Admissions, Environmental Services, Food Services, Laboratory, Materials Management, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Wound Care and Nursing Units.
Project SEARCH SCRMC is offering up to 12 students from JCSD a ten-month internship position that will allow the students to work on skills in several areas, including team building, technology, communication, job search skills and money management.
