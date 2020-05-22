Business that can’t reopen continue to struggle

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Bowling Lanes has been shut down for two months now due to COVID-19, hoping for the shutdown to be lifted soon.
“We’re a small business and it’s been devastating to us financially to be down for this long of a time,” said owner Burkett Ross.
Indoor recreation facilities remain closed under statewide safer-at-home orders.
Ross says his business recently fully recovered the financial hit of the 2017 tornado.
Now, he looks around at other businesses that have reopened.
“Well, there’s some things you think if they should be able to open up, we should be able to open up," Ross said. “And I won’t call out any of them, but they certainly have a lot of close contact.”
During the down time, Ross has been keeping busy.
“Well, there’s always a lot to do around the bowling center," Ross said. “We’ve done a lot of painting and a lot of cleaning.”
Ross is also preparing for the chance to reopen.
“Making plans so we can sanitize between each bowling party, and we wan to keep it safe as we possibly can,” Ross said.
The shutdown has been tough on the business financially.
“It will certainly help us to get opened back up and phones beginning to ring," Ross said." I think we’re happy about that, I think people are tired of staying at home."
