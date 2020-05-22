Bond set for teen charged in Purvis murder

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set at $250,000 for the teen accused of killing a 41-year-old man in Purvis on Wednesday.
Lois Anne Hughes, 17, is charged with murder in the death of Duel Vincent Bryant. Investigators with the Purvis Police Department said Hughes is being charged as an adult in the case.
Police said the investigation started when police responded to a report of a man being hit in the head with a pipe at a home on Shelby Speights Drive just after noon.
When officers got to the scene, they found Bryant had been shot to death and a second man had been beaten.
Hughes was taken into custody for questioning and later charged with murder.
Police said Bryant’s body and evidence collected from the scene has been sent to the state crime lab for examination.
