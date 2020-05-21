Tim’s Two Cents: USM football icon Reggie Collier

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Reggie Collier, record-setting quarterback at the University of Southern Mississippi and currently business development officer for First Bank.
Collier was electrifying during his career at USM from 1979-82. He became the first quarterback in NCAA history to pass for 1,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.
He led USM to wins over the University of Alabama, University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University and Florida State during his collegiate career.
USM won 25 games in Collier’s final three seasons and appeared in the 1980 Independence Bowl and 1981 Tangerine Bowl under his tutelage.
Collier had short-lived stints in the United States Football League and National Football League.
Collier talks about his playing days at USM, the thrill of competition and what it’s like to be without football after a career ends.
